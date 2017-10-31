Whale Tail XL From Davis Boosts Performance

Share

Owners looking to boost the performance of their outboard or sterndrive-powered boats turn to Whale Tail XL from Davis Instruments. The aluminum stabilizer and ski boat fin accelerates time to plane, reduces unsafe porpoising and side-to-side motion, and levels out the ride in rough water.

The innovative device utilizes hydrodynamics. As a propeller spins, it creates a strong current of water behind it. Whale Tail XL’s unique design harnesses this energy by directing it fully aft, transforming the lost upwards flow into powerful lift.

For most, this translates into increased top speed and better fuel efficiency. With the Whale Tail XL, it’s easier and faster to bring skiers up out of the water and it flattens the wake for skid-free turns. It stabilizes and lowers bow-light boats, increasing visibility for enhanced safety.

Whale Tail XL is designed for boats of all kinds, including RIBs, pontoons and sailboats. Built to last, it’s manufactured from a solid, rigid plate of anodized, marine grade aluminum, making it ideal for fresh or saltwater. It’s easily installed on the anti-cavitation plate of all outboards and sterndrives in 15 minutes using common household tools and the supplied stainless steel hardware. davisnet.com

