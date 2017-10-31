LED Indicator Enhances Shore Power Convenience

Share

The ability to quickly verify whether shore power connections carry live current is a basic safety benefit to any boater. Hubbell Marine offers 30A cable sets with a high-intensity LED indicator that glows bright green when power is on. The presence of electricity can be confirmed at a glance, even in bright sunlight.

In addition to the LED safety feature, Hubbell 30A cable sets include arrows on the cable terminals to indicate locked/unlocked positions and provide easy alignment of the grounded prong.

The fully-molded cable design is encased in solid PVC material for superior waterproofing and a long product life. Hubbell cords also lay flat and coil neatly thanks to lightweight, flexible jute filler surrounding the internal wiring.

Quality construction continues inside the male and female connectors. Integral strain relief bull rings alleviate conductor stress caused by waves, boat wakes or tides. Exclusive copper crimp barrel terminations provide protection against internal overheating and burnout. These copper crimps—the same type used by power companies—provide tighter connections, better conductivity and longer life.

Marine UL and cUL listed, Hubbell Marine 30A cable sets with LED indicators are available in yellow or white in 25ft (7.62m) 35ft (10.66m) and 50ft (50.24) lengths. hubbell-marine.com

