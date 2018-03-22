Rum Review: Kaniché Perfección – Panama

Share

While standing in the rum aisle contemplating reviewing a spice rum or a flavored rum, Terry saw store employee, Alex, approaching. Alex gave her a hug and kiss on the cheek and asks, “What do you want to review this month?” Yep, we’ve been in this store a lot. Alex pulls out a bottle of Kaniché Perfección – Panama from under a linen-draped table to offer us a sample. We had reviewed Kaniché XO – Barbados earlier this year so we couldn’t wait to explore the difference between the two countries.

Maison Ferrand of Cognac, France is the producer of the Kaniché line of rums which, until recently, had three products distilled in Barbados. Like the Barbados rum, Kaniché Perfección – Panama is distilled using traditional methods: locally aged in ex-Bourbon casks, then transported to France to be finished in Cognac casks for several months. So after all these years, why produce a rum in Panama? The answer lies in the weather and soil conditions.

Panama is situated at the point of the confluence of air from the Pacific Ocean and the heat streaming from the Caribbean. The microclimate of stable temperature and humidity created there enhances both the sugar cane harvest and the rum aging process. This stability allows for precise aging calculations. Soil also plays a key role. Whereas Barbados soil is high in alkaline levels, Panama is rich in volcanic minerals producing a more aromatic sugar cane.

He Said

The nose is oaky and spicy with a strong alcohol burn. The initial sip is smooth and buttery with a slight floral hint. There are subtle hints of vanilla and cherry providing a soft sweetness. The oak note comes in on the finish with a brief show of molasses but unfortunately dissipates rather quickly. This is a well-founded, finely aged rum with a mature taste. The alcohol burn on the nose is never on the palate. I love how the characteristics of the rum change from nose to finish.

She Said

The golden amber color laces the glass like a fine rum. I’m not sure what spice Clint is detecting. My nose is smooth, full of cherry and orange blossoms, though it’s not overly sweet. The liquid coats my palate with not much fanfare. I continue to get the cherry and orange with a hint of vanilla and a touch of caramel. Even with the caramel note the rum is well balanced with the liquid making my palate sing. Unfortunately, that celebration of flavors dissipates quickly on the finish leaving me with simply a warming sensation.

Compared to XO

The Perfección allows you to explore the rum a bit more than the XO does. We each found something different from nose to finish. The XO on the other hand, is the same start to finish. We both preferred the Perfección and can’t wait to share.

4 out of 5

About Clint and Terry: We have sampled many a dram over our 33 years of marriage and quite often we don’t fully agree. Could be the difference is male/female taste buds. Or, somebody is just wrong.

