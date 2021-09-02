Make Food Ahead to Entertain Easy!

Making entertaining easy. Prepare these delicious recipes ahead of time, so you will not have so much to do when your friends and family arrive.

SIMPLE MARINATED SHRIMP RECIPE

Preparation time: 15 minutes. Cooking time: 4 minutes

Marinating time: 24 hours. Serves: 4 – 6



2 lbs. raw large shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 Tbsps. Olive oil

1 Tbsp. butter

1 medium red onion, peeled, sliced thinly and separated into rings

2 medium lemons, cut in thin slices

1 cup pitted ripe black olives, drained

In a large frying pan, over medium-high heat, add oil and butter. Place shrimp in pan in a single layer and sauté for one to two minutes on each side, until golden. Remove and place in a 3-quart glass dish, ready for serving. Place onions, lemons and olives on top. In a jar with a lid, combine, olive oil, parsley, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, garlic, bay leaf, basil, and salt; shake well. Pour over shrimp mixture and stir gently to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 24 hours, stirring now and again. Remove bay leaves before serving.

LETTUCE WRAPS WITH CRUNCHY CARROTS AND CUCUMBERS

Preparation time: 15 minutes. Serves: 4 – 6

1 Rotisserie chicken

3 fresh limes, juiced

¼ cup fish sauce

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 Tbsp. sriracha or ground fresh chili paste

1 Tbsp. granulated sugar

¼ cup water

On a chopping board, debone and chop rotisserie chicken in bite size pieces. Set aside. In a small bowl whisk lime juice, fish sauce, garlic, sriracha, sugar, and water; until sugar dissolves. Set aside. Meanwhile cook noodles according to package directions. Drain and rinse under cold water; set aside. To serve: On a large platter place, chicken, noodles, lettuce, carrots and cucumbers; with the sauce on the side. Wrap, eat, enjoy!

AUTUMN NACHOS

Preparation time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: 20 minutes. Serves: 6

2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided

1 (16 oz) can of chick peas, rinsed and drained

1-1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

2 tsp. kosher salt, divided

1 zucchini, chopped

1 tsp. dried oregano

1 12 oz bag tortilla chips

Topping: Finely sliced scallions and chopped fresh cilantro leaves.

Preheat oven to 400ºF. Line a rimmed baking dish with parchment paper. In a large skillet over medium-high heat 2 Tbsp. oil. Add chick peas, smoked paprika, 1 tsp salt; cook until chick peas are tender and crispy, about 5 minutes. Transfer to bowl. Add remaining Tbsp of olive oil to skillet. Add zucchini, ½ tsp. salt, oregano, and cook until golden and crispy. Transfer to bowl with chick peas and toss together. Spread the tortilla chips on prepared baking dish. Scatter with the chick pea-zucchini mixture, then scatter cheese on top. Bake until cheese is melted and golden; about 10 minutes. In a blender or food processor, mix together the avocado, yogurt, ½ tsp. salt, and lime juice; until smooth and creamy, about a minute. Sprinkle Nachos with the scallions and cilantro, along with blobs of avocado cream. Serve with lime wedges and remaining avocado cream. A little messy but tastes delicious!