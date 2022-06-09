Healthy Meal Planning

- Advertisement -

Summer is finally here. Fresh, seasonal recipes to cook in June! Celebrate with this delicious salad, loaded with protein. These recipes are perfect for home, taking to work, picnics, or potlucks!

QUINOA WITH SHALLOTS, LEMON, AND FRESH HERBS

Prep time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: 20 minutes

Sitting time: 10 minutes. Serves: 6

2 shallots (or ½ of small onion) very thinly chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 Tbsp. EVOO

1 tsp. Himalayan salt

½ tsp. freshly ground pepper

1-1/2 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. dried oregano

1-1/2 cups quinoa, rinsed* and drained

2-1/4 cups water

Zest of one lemon

1/4 cups chopped parsley

3 large basil leaves, chopped

1 Tbsp. cilantro, chopped

Drizzle of really good olive oil

Favorite chopped nuts or seeds, to taste

In a medium size pot, over medium-low heat, sauté the shallots (or onion) with the garlic in oil, until softened and golden, about 3 minutes. Add salt, pepper, cumin, oregano: mix together well. Add the rinsed/drained quinoa and cook a couple of minutes; add water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low, cover, and cook for about 15 minutes or until all water is absorbed. Remove pot from heat and let sit about 10 minutes, Fluff with a fork. Place in a medium size bowl, toss gently with Zest of lemon, parsley, basil, and cilantro. A drizzle of really good olive oil mixed in, adds richness. Sprinkle nuts or seeds on top.

*Note: Important to rinse Quinoa; it removes the bitterness.

Hint: Any left over quinoa can be kept in the fridge for a week or frozen for several months.

CREAMY BASIL DRESSING

Prep time: 10 minutes. Makes: ½ cup

½ cup basil (packed down tight)

3 big garlic cloves

Zest from one medium lemon

3 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1/3 cup EVOO

½ tsp. sea salt

¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup plain yogurt or sour cream

Place basil, garlic, and lemon zest in food processor and pulse until finely chopped. Pour in, slowly, olive oil. Add lemon juice, salt and pepper; pulse to combine. Pour into a bowl or jar and whisk in yogurt. Hint: Dressing will keep up to 5 days in fridge.

ROASTED CHICKPEAS

Prep time: 5 minutes. Cooking time: 30 minutes. Makes: 1 cup

1 (15 oz.) can of chick peas, drained and rinsed

2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

½ tsp. sea salt

¼ tsp. freshly ground pepper

¼ tsp. cayenne pepper

Heat oven to 400ºF. Blot chickpeas with a paper towel to dry them. In a bowl, toss chickpeas with olive oil, and season to taste with salt and pepper and cayenne pepper, if using. Spread on a baking sheet, and bake until golden and crunchy. Check after 20 minutes to avoid browning too much.

PUTTING TOGETHER THE SALAD

1-1/2 cups cooked quinoa (recipe above)

2 large handfuls (about 4 cups) of baby arugula

1 cup of roasted chickpeas (recipe above)

1 avocado, peeled, de-pitted, and sliced

1 orange, peeled and sliced

2 scallions or green onions, sliced

2 Tbsp. sunflower seeds or hemp seeds

One way is to place all the ingredients separately as shown in photo and drizzle with Dressing. Or chop ingredients smaller and mix all together, including the Dressing, see photo. Sprinkle with the seeds and serve. Delicious!!

Jan Robinson, Health Coach, Charter Yacht Consultant, 2019 CYBA Hall of Fame, Chef Competition Coordinator/Judge, and author of the Ship to Shore Cookbook collection; available on Amazon and www.shiptoshoreinc.com [email protected]