Fickle conditions during the 4th Annual Lagoonies Regatta

Ten teams sharing four boats slugged it out in this year’s Lagoonies Regatta held in St. Maarten’s Simpson Bay Lagoon. Fifteen races were sailed back-to-back, with a mid-regatta break for lunch at Lagoonies Bistro, the event’s main sponsor and host.

Conditions in the lagoon were typical with periods of light winds and explosive gusts from different directions. The successful teams were those that anticipate the changes and reacted quickly.

Winner Frits Bus and crew Joep Groenendijk and Luke Bacon were able to do just that, making better use of the conditions and edging out the ‘Lightning’ team of Garth Steyn, Jolyon Ferron and Alex Scarabelli. The last race decided which team would come out on top and a dramatic change of position defined the final overall result.