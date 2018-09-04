Home » Caribbean » Eastern Caribbean » Antigua and Barbuda » Antigua » New Double-Handed Class to Feature at Antigua Sailing Week

New Double-Handed Class to Feature at Antigua Sailing Week

Antigua Sailing Week

In view of the ever growing demand for double-handed racing, the organizers of Antigua Sailing Week (ASW) are pleased to announce 2019 will benefit from the addition of a new double-handed class.  Double-handed racing by its nature is all about crew stamina and how to pace yourself. With only two crew on board, both must be good all-rounders and understand the trade-off between pace, performance and physical demands.

“This will add an exciting new dimension to ASW. Safety being paramount, the double handed class will have its own start and courses will be carefully planned to accommodate double handed participants. The courses will be a mix of round the cans, with slightly longer legs and some days a coastal race. We look forward to thrilling, competitive sailing,” said race manager Lorna
Saunders. For more details, visit: sailingweek.com 

