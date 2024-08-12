-->
Monday, August 12, 2024
spot_img
Elevate Your Culinary Skills with Exclusive Chef-led Classes on Water Island, USVI

Capt. Jan Robinson
By Capt. Jan Robinson
From left: Sandy Zutter - FL, Rebecca Glenn - GA, Jan Robinson, Robyne Bitterwolf, Chef Jurgen Bitterwolf, Vicky Van Ells - WI, Deb Ondell - WI. Photo by Cindy Freeman
Are you a chef looking to enhance your culinary expertise in a picturesque setting? Look no further! Last night I was honored to join one of the classes, led by Chef Jurgen Bitterwolf and his wife Robyne, at the 4-Elements Culinary and Wellness Center, for our Thai inspired menu (www.4elementsvirginislands.com). We received hands-on experience in a state-of-the-art outdoor kitchen, surrounded by lush greenery and the calming sounds of nature. Having been to classes in New York and Paris, this was the best, enriching culinary experience. 

We learned to make:
Thai Peanut Sauce
Crunchy Sesame Chili Oil
Southwestern Chinese Dipping Sauce
Vegetable Egg Rolls
Healthy Rice Paper Dumplings
Shrimp Pad Thai

Vegetable Spring Rolls
Vegetable Spring Rolls

Eggs Rolls
Prep time: 20 minutes. Cooking time: 10 minutes. Assembly Time: 15 minutes. Makes: About 10
1 tsp. Sesame seed oil
1 cup very thinly sliced red cabbage*
2 medium carrots, peeled & shredded or sliced into thin strips*
¼ cup thinly sliced green onions
4 garlic cloves, finely chopped or minced
2-inch piece of ginger, peeled and finely grated
¼ tsp fine sea salt
1 Tbsp. low sodium soy sauce
1 Tbsp. seasoned rice wine vinegar
¼ cup roughly chopped fresh cilantro
1 pkg. egg roll wrappers
Warm water or raw egg for sealing wrapper
3 cups vegetable oil, for frying
* Or purchase 1 (16 oz) coleslaw mix – cabbage and carrots

In a large skillet heat sesame seed oil (over medium heat). Add cabbage, carrots, green onions, garlic, ginger, and salt. Sauté about 5 minutes, until cabbage has just softened. Remove from heat and stir in cilantro, soy sauce, and rice wine vinegar.

Lay out the egg rolls wrappers in batches and place 1/3 cup of filling in the lower third of wrapper. Brush the edges with water and roll them up, tucking in the sides, making sure all edges are sealed. Continue wrapping until all egg rolls are fully wrapped!

Heat vegetable oil in a deep pan until hot. (To test, dip the handle of a wooden spoon into the oil. If bubbles form around the wood, oil is ready for frying!) Add a few of the rolls at a time and keep stirring for even frying (about 5 minutes). When golden transfer to a kitchen tissue or wire rack, for drying. Repeat until all are cooked.

Chef Jurgen Bitterwolf
Chef Jurgen Bitterwolf

Best Peanut Sauce
Prep time: 10 minutes. Makes: About 1 cup
½ cup peanut butter, natural, unsweetened
2 Tbsp. low sodium soy sauce (tamari for gluten free)
1 Tbsp. rice wine vinegar
2 Tbsp. brown sugar
2 tsp. chili garlic sauce
1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 Tbsp. ginger root, grated
2-4 Tbsp. warm water

Combine all ingredients, except water. Whisk to fully combine. Add 1 Tbsp. of water at a time, until desired consistency is reached.

Hint: For a sauce I usually use 2 Tbsp. and for a dressing, up to 4 Tbsp. 

Note: If you use conventional peanut butter, reduce the brown sugar to 1 Tsp.

Capt. Jan Robinson, Health Coach, 2019 CYBA Hall of Fame, Chef Competition Coordinator/Judge and author of the Ship to Shore Cookbook collection; available on Amazon and www.shiptoshoreinc.com. [email protected]

Capt. Jan Robinson
Capt. Jan Robinsonhttp://www.shiptoshoreinc.com/
Capt. Jan Robinson’s Ship to Shore Cookbook Collection is available at your local marine or bookstore. Visit www.shiptoshoreINC.com email [email protected] Tel: 704-277-6521. Don’t miss the new cookbook added to Jan’s collection: DINING ON DECK
