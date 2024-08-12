-->
Monday, August 12, 2024
Single-Cell Microbe Helps Corals Survive Climate Change

By Carol_Bareuther
Photo by Karl Callwood on Unsplash
Photo by Karl Callwood on Unsplash
Climate change, and especially its effects on the Caribbean’s marine environment, is big news. Earlier this year, researchers from the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science and the Institute of Evolutionary Biology in Barcelona discovered a single-celled microbe that can help corals survive ocean-warming events such as bleaching. More specifically, the scientists found that a bounty of certain protists in the coral microbiome, i.e., the diversity of microorganisms that live in corals, can tell researchers whether a coral can survive heat stress.

This research took place in the Mediterranean; however, it is especially pertinent for Caribbean reefs and corals, says Anthony Mario Bonacolta, the study’s lead author and a PhD student at Miami’s Rosenstiel School. “This is because those same protists (specifically Syndiniales and Corallicolids) are found in Caribbean corals. While we could not analyze the direct interaction of the three protists together in the same coral host, we did show that other, non-photosynthetic, microbes may play a role in the coral thermal stress response. Overall, we hope that this study shows how important the entire microbiome is when talking about coral reef health and conservation.” news.miami.edu 

