Monday, August 12, 2024
Antiguan Yachting Industry Gains Future Star: Ishmael Auguste Earns Scholarship

Ishmael Auguste
Ishmael Auguste
Congratulations to Ishmael Auguste. The 21-year-old is the first recipient of the Antigua and Barbuda Yachting and Marina Association (ABYMA) and IYRS School of Technology & Trades’ newly launched Antigua Marine Scholarship Fund. Auguste will use his scholarship to study Marine Systems at IYRS, located in Newport, R.I. The fund was established to provide financial assistance to talented young Antigua residents to learn and build careers in the marine trades. 

“It is my dream to be an engineer and work on motor or sailing superyachts,” said Auguste. “I’ve gotten straight to work at IYRS, and I look forward to sharing my knowledge when I’m back in Antigua.”

Auguste is a current member of the refit team at Woodstock Boat Builders. He previously gained experience in electrics and is seeking to expand his knowledge to include marine electrical systems.

To qualify for the program, candidates need to apply to the Antigua Selection Committee presently consisting of members of ABYMA who will review and determine the candidate’s long-term interest and commitment to the Antigua & Barbuda marine services industry. In addition, the candidates will be required to meet all the IYRS Admission criteria led by Karen Wehr, IYRS Director of Admissions (401) 848-5777 x203.

Those interested in contributing to the Antigua Marine Scholarship Fund can visit www.iyrs.edu/give/make-a-gift and designate “Antigua Scholarship.” IYRS is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) so donations may be tax deductible. Contributions of any size will support current and future students’ development in the industry and ensure program continuity.

