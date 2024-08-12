-->
Monday, August 12, 2024
spot_img
HomeSailFrom Caribbean Champions to Alpine Challengers: GFA Caraibes Tackles the Bol d'Or...
Sail

From Caribbean Champions to Alpine Challengers: GFA Caraibes Tackles the Bol d’Or Mirabaud

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
0
0

You know you want it...

Mocka Jumbies and Rum...

Courtesy GFA
Courtesy GFA
- Advertisement -

They were one of the winningest race boats in the Caribbean this year. GFA Caraibes, a Surprise 25 sailed by the Martinique-based team of skipper Tristan Marmousez and crew Laszlo Dubois, Erwan Renoult, Alexis Etienne, and Mathieu Bidault, earned first-place class finishes at Grenada Sailing Week, the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta and Antigua Sailing Week. With their success and the support of their sponsor, the team decided to fly to Switzerland to race in the prestigious Bol d’Or Mirabaud 2024. This is the world’s largest lake regatta, with more than 500 boats and 3,500 crew members participating annually. The legendary course features a non-stop 66.5-nautical mile course that circles Lake Geneva at the foot of the Alpine mountains. In the end, GFA Caraibes finished 9th out of 80 entries, with a time of 19 hours and 47 minutes, in the one-design Surprise Class.

Courtesy GFA
Courtesy GFA

“We were euphoric at the finish. We didn’t think we could finish in the top 10 in our first Bol d’Or. Plus, sailing for the first time on a lake, in Europe, in such a long race, in our rented boat, and with the lake sails we had. It was a real feat!” says Marmousez. “Our Caribbean experience helps us with endurance and resistance to sleep because we often make long deliveries to participate in CSA regattas. It also helped us when there was a strong wind. We had excellent speed compared to the best.”

- Advertisement -

Marmousez says the team is still planning for next year’s Caribbean racing season. “There could be some new features and a few ‘surprises’ for 2025.” www.facebook.com/LaMorri ganeEquipedeVoile/ 

E.J. Schrader Marine Mattress Company Celebrates 60 Years

 

Post Views: 17
- Advertisement -

Don't Miss a Beat!

Stay in the loop with the Caribbean

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous article
Cruising the Caribbean Safely: Tips & Resources for a Secure Journey
Next article
Elevate Your Culinary Skills with Exclusive Chef-led Classes on Water Island, USVI
Carol_Bareuther
Carol_Bareuther
Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
RELATED ARTICLES

So Caribbean you can almost taste the rum...

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -spot_img

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

Mike Varetti on 10 Top Caribbean Forts to Explore
Mike Varetti on 10 Top Caribbean Forts to Explore
Ramiro Salom on Model Boats Make Bequia Famous
Gary Givens on Cruising Tales: The End of a Charter Skipper and his Gallant Lady
Thomas Albech on Red, Right, Returning on SY Vendia
george johnson on Mike Lemon, The Caribbean’s Champion Marlin Captain
george johnson on Mike Lemon, The Caribbean’s Champion Marlin Captain
James Britten Stokes on Sea Tabby – Still Beautiful at 77
Robert beringer on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Captain M Arul Kandhan on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Captain M Arul Kandhan on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Captain M Arul Kandhan on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name

Subscribe to ALL AT SEA

Don't worry... We ain't getting hitched...

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved