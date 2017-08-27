Celebrate Summer

Beat the heat and the clock with easy to prepare recipes using the freshest produce. Chef Tim MacDonald on the new-build charter yacht motor yacht Elixir emailed me both the Ceviche recipe and photo. Enjoy!
BREAKFAST ROOT CAKE
Prep time: 15 minutes. Cooking time: up to 8 hours. Serves: 3 or 4
Extra Virgin Olive oil
2 tbsp butter, optional
1 medium celery root (celeriac), peeled and chopped small
1 medium beet, peeled and chopped small
3 medium-size carrots, peeled and chopped small
2 medium red potatoes (or 1 sweet potato) chopped small
1 red onion, peeled and diced
½ cup chopped cilantro leaves
3 fresh garlic cloves, minced
1/4 cup sunflower seeds
6 eggs, lightly beaten
Sea salt, pepper, cayenne and cumin, to taste
Garnish: Crumbled feta cheese
Over medium-high heat prepare a heavy bottomed skillet. (I like to use cast iron; heavy but you can get an arm workout at the same time!) Heat the olive oil in the pan and then add celery root, beet, potatoes and carrots. Stir-fry the vegetables for about 5 minutes. Add butter, onion, garlic, sunflower seeds, and cilantro. Cook another 10 minutes or so until vegetables are softened and almost cooked. Turn heat to low. Press the vegetables down a little; pour over the eggs. Do not stir. When eggs are set and cooked, serve on warm plates for a great breakfast! Garnish.
Tip: When the celery root starts warming up, it emits a very unique savory smell – yummy!
EASY, TASTY CEVICHE
Prep time: 15 minutes. Marinating time: up to 8 hours. Serves: 4 – 8
2.2 lb/1kg fresh mahi (or other firm-flesh fish) completely deboned and diced into bite size chunks
1 cup lime juice (about 8 large limes)
1 cup diced ruby grapefruit segments
1 cup chopped avocado
Sea Salt
1/2 cup finely chopped onion
1/2 cup seeded chopped tomatoes
1/2 cucumber, peeled, seeded and finely diced
1 finely sliced bird’s eye red chili or Serrano chili
1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves
1 tsp freshly ground rose peppercorns
Coriander micro sprouts
Mix all and marinate for up 8 hours
Note: Always use the freshest fish possible and prepare the same day you purchase the fish.
FRESH PEACH CROSTINI WITH WHIPPED HONEY FETA AND BALSAMIC DRIZZLE
Prep time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: about 20 minutes. Makes: 12
2 mini baguettes or ½ regular baguette
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Salt and pepper
2 tbsp honey
4 oz feta cheese
2 oz cream cheese
1 cup balsamic vinegar, (balsamic reduction recipe below)
2 peaches, thinly sliced
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Cut baguettes into ¼” slices then brush both sides with extra virgin olive oil and season lightly with salt and pepper. Place onto a baking sheet then bake for 5-7 minutes, or until golden brown, rotating sheet halfway through. Let cool completely.
Balsamic Reduction: Bring balsamic vinegar to a boil in a small saucepan then lower heat to medium and simmer until it’s the consistency of thin maple syrup, about 15 minutes. Let cool. Note: vinegar will continue to thicken as it cools and can be made ahead of time.
Combine feta cheese, cream cheese, and honey in a food processor then process until very smooth, scraping down sides a few times.
Spread whipped honey feta onto cooled crostini then top with a peach slices and drizzle with cooled balsamic drizzle and serve.
Capt. Jan Robinson’s Ship to Shore Cookbook Collection is available at your local marine or bookstore. Visit www.shiptoshoreINC.com email [email protected]