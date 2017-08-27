Celebrate Summer

Share

Beat the heat and the clock with easy to prepare recipes using the freshest produce. Chef Tim MacDonald on the new-build charter yacht motor yacht Elixir emailed me both the Ceviche recipe and photo. Enjoy!

BREAKFAST ROOT CAKE

Prep time: 15 minutes. Cooking time: up to 8 hours. Serves: 3 or 4

Extra Virgin Olive oil

2 tbsp butter, optional

1 medium celery root (celeriac), peeled and chopped small

1 medium beet, peeled and chopped small

3 medium-size carrots, peeled and chopped small

2 medium red potatoes (or 1 sweet potato) chopped small

1 red onion, peeled and diced

½ cup chopped cilantro leaves

3 fresh garlic cloves, minced

1/4 cup sunflower seeds

6 eggs, lightly beaten

Sea salt, pepper, cayenne and cumin, to taste

Garnish: Crumbled feta cheese

Over medium-high heat prepare a heavy bottomed skillet. (I like to use cast iron; heavy but you can get an arm workout at the same time!) Heat the olive oil in the pan and then add celery root, beet, potatoes and carrots. Stir-fry the vegetables for about 5 minutes. Add butter, onion, garlic, sunflower seeds, and cilantro. Cook another 10 minutes or so until vegetables are softened and almost cooked. Turn heat to low. Press the vegetables down a little; pour over the eggs. Do not stir. When eggs are set and cooked, serve on warm plates for a great breakfast! Garnish.

Tip: When the celery root starts warming up, it emits a very unique savory smell – yummy!

EASY, TASTY CEVICHE

Prep time: 15 minutes. Marinating time: up to 8 hours. Serves: 4 – 8

2.2 lb/1kg fresh mahi (or other firm-flesh fish) completely deboned and diced into bite size chunks

1 cup lime juice (about 8 large limes)

1 cup diced ruby grapefruit segments

1 cup chopped avocado

Sea Salt

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

1/2 cup seeded chopped tomatoes

1/2 cucumber, peeled, seeded and finely diced

1 finely sliced bird’s eye red chili or Serrano chili

1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves

1 tsp freshly ground rose peppercorns

Coriander micro sprouts

Mix all and marinate for up 8 hours

Note: Always use the freshest fish possible and prepare the same day you purchase the fish.

FRESH PEACH CROSTINI WITH WHIPPED HONEY FETA AND BALSAMIC DRIZZLE

Prep time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: about 20 minutes. Makes: 12

2 mini baguettes or ½ regular baguette

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt and pepper

2 tbsp honey

4 oz feta cheese

2 oz cream cheese

1 cup balsamic vinegar, (balsamic reduction recipe below)

2 peaches, thinly sliced

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Cut baguettes into ¼” slices then brush both sides with extra virgin olive oil and season lightly with salt and pepper. Place onto a baking sheet then bake for 5-7 minutes, or until golden brown, rotating sheet halfway through. Let cool completely.

Balsamic Reduction: Bring balsamic vinegar to a boil in a small saucepan then lower heat to medium and simmer until it’s the consistency of thin maple syrup, about 15 minutes. Let cool. Note: vinegar will continue to thicken as it cools and can be made ahead of time.

Combine feta cheese, cream cheese, and honey in a food processor then process until very smooth, scraping down sides a few times.

Spread whipped honey feta onto cooled crostini then top with a peach slices and drizzle with cooled balsamic drizzle and serve.

