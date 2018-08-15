Caribbean Recipes: Oatmeal Fruit and BOOSTER || Poached Eggs and Mexican Kale

Share

tweet





Summertime, and the living is easy! Quick and easy-to-prepare breakfast recipes, that are both nutritious and delicious. Start the day with energy boosters!

OATMEAL, FRUIT, AND BOOSTER MIX

Preparation time: 2 minutes. Serves: 1

Old Fashioned Oatmeal

Fresh fruit – peaches, blackberries or fruit of your choice

Plain nonfat yogurt

Local honey

Almond milk

Booster Mix (see recipe below)

Place oatmeal in small bowl and place fruit on top. Spoon yogurt over fruit and honey over yogurt. Pour in almond milk and sprinkle with Booster Mix

BOOSTER MIX

Preparation time: 5 minutes. Serves: many

Spirulina Powder

Beet powder

Ground golden flax

Walnut pieces

Hemp Seeds

Bee pollen Granules

Chia seeds

Fenugreek Seeds

Sunflower seeds

Place some of each in an airtight container. (I use one about 6-inches x 6-inches). Mix well as you place in container.

Note: I use Booster Mix on top of my cereal and also use it in my Protein Shakes.

POACHED EGGS WITH MEXICAN KALE

Preparation time: 10 minutes. Cooking time: 8 minutes. Serves: 1

1 Egg

1/4 lb, about 2 cups kale, tightly packed

1 tbsp Virgin Olive Oil

½ inch piece of ginger, shredded or finely chopped

¼ red onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup canned black beans, drained

2 tbsp Oil, Lemon Dressing (see below)

Garnish:

1/4 cup prepared salsa (optional)

1 tbsp pumpkin seeds

Heat water to poach egg in a pan. Fill the bottom of a steamer pot with 2 inches water and heat, covered. Remove tough part of stem from kale. Slice leaves very thinly, then to get maximum flavor, cut kale crosswise several times, into small pieces. Tightly pack leaves to measure 2 cups. Add kale to steamer basket, cover with tight-fitting lid and steam for 5 minutes.

While greens are steaming, sauté onion, garlic, and ginger in a heavy bottom skillet, until soft. Add beans to heat, then steamed kale; stir to mix. Toss with a little of the dressing. Poach the egg.

To serve: Place prepared kale on a warmed plate, top with egg, salsa, and pumpkin seeds.

OIL AND LEMON DRESSING

Preparation time: minutes. Makes: 1 cup

5 cloves garlic, finely chopped or minced

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/3 cup fresh squeezed lemon juie

Sea salt and pepper to taste

Whisk together the lemon juice, garlic, salt and pepper. Very slowly pour the olive oil into the mixture, while whisking constantly.

Hint: The dressing will become thicker and creamier the more slowly you pour the oil and the faster you whisk!

Note: The dressing may be stored in the refrigerator for up to 10 days. Bring it back to room temperature before using

BREAKFAST PROTEIN SMOOTHIE

Preparation time: 5-10 minutes. Serves: 1

½ cup coconut water

¼ cup almond milk (chocolate or plain)

¼ cup old fashioned oatmeal

3 oz plant based protein powder

1 ripe banana

1 cup (tightly packed) fresh kale or spinach

1 cup fresh or frozen strawberries and/or blueberries

¼ cup Booster Mix (see recipe above)

2-inch thin slice of ginger

Piece of whole lemon

3-4 ice cubes

Combine all ingredients in blender and blend until smooth. If too thick, add water or coconut water to thin.

Editor’s note: Exciting news from Ship to Shore Inc. Captain Jan Robinson is publishing a new cookbook: Ship Shape – on health and wellness.

On the cutting edge of culinary adventure for the palate, this user-friendly book will represent the paradigm of nutritional health.

This will be the 11th book in the Ship to Shore Cookbook Series. By submitting your favorite ‘clean healthy’ recipes and matching photos, you can be a contributing chef. The book will be the perfect way to supplement your culinary expertise with ideas from your peers. Introduce your family, friends and guests to a sustainable nutritional improved way of eating by giving them a copy.

If you would like to be included in Ship Shape, please email: [email protected]

Capt. Jan Robinson’s Ship to Shore Cookbook Collection is available at your local marine or bookstore. Visit www.shiptoshoreINC.com email [email protected]