Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Boston Whaler Launches Owners Club

Boston Whaler announced its new Boston Whaler Owners Club.

By Carol_Bareuther
Boston Whaler Owner's Club
Join the Club! In March, Boston Whaler announced its new Boston Whaler Owners Club. The Club is a resource for owners and fans of the brand to unlock exclusive benefits, learn about upcoming events, and gain access to a world of information and opportunities. The good news is that these perks extend to Boston Whaler enthusiasts in the Caribbean too.

“All owners, regardless of location, can access the full benefits of our new Boston Whaler Owners Club. One of the most exciting features is our Community Forums. There, owners can discuss topics of interest including Whaler Life, Whaler Restorations, Product Chat, and more! Additionally, we encourage owners to share details or organize Whaler meetups in their area via our Forums Conversation Boards – a great way to meet and connect with like-minded fans of the brand. Other features owners can access are answers to the most common boating FAQs, discounts on Whaler apparel, and access to their boat’s info right from their profile,” says Meghan Edwards, content marketing specialist for Boston Whaler.

Boston Whaler, based in Edgewater, FL, USA, manufactures sport fishing boats, pleasure boats, and yacht tenders. There are several brand dealers in the Caribbean www.bostonwhaler.com

Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
