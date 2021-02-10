Boston Whaler Dealers Honored for Excellence in Retail & Customer Service

The COVID-19 pandemic created challenges in 2020. Yet, Boston Whaler’s dealers proved their commitment to delivering outstanding results. In fact, Boston Whaler, headquartered in Edgewater, FL, and owned by the Brunswick Corporation, honored dealers with its 2020 Dealer Awards for excellence in retail sales and CSI scores — accomplishments made more impressive considering this year’s challenges. Among the International Award winners were Puerto Rico’s Wally Castro Marine and S.A.D. in Guadeloupe, FWI, for Outstanding Sales Achievement and Trinidad & Tobago’s Corsa Marine earned the Market Conquest Award.

This challenging year, we decided to focus our efforts on very aggressive social media and digital marketing,” says Wally Castro, owner. “We also updated our website to provide customers with easier and more accessible ways to browse our inventory from home. This year, demand increased so much that we also made sure we would have inventory available. We believe that during these very difficult times, boating was among the safest and most ideal options for families to unwind and relax, and we wanted to help people achieve that.”

The company, located at Puerto del Rey Marina in Fajardo, is working on the construction of a new and bigger service shop. Sales and service departments are being expanded with more employees, more equipment and new brands at the company’s store. The company is also launching a new online store.

The SAD Groupe, with locations in Baie-Mahault, Guadeloupe and Marigot, St. Martin, has found service is the key to its success along with selling a great product.

“The marine business has been very challenging the past year due to COVID,” says Hervé Ludovic, company owner and manager. “We had to work closely with the Whaler team and especially the export manager, Tony Umer, to adapt our sales program to the market conditions and offer special discounts on some models. Looking ahead, we will soon present the new Vantage and Dauntless lines, which are particularly adapted to our regions with a very attractive deck plan for Caribbean boaters. Also, for 2021, we are working on the construction of a completely new service center to provide even better service to our loyal Boston Whaler customers and for our propulsion brand Mercury.”

Corsa Marine, in business for over 30 years with locations in San Fernando and Chaguaramas, Trinidad and Bon Accord, Tobago, is the dealer for Boston Whaler and Mercury Outboard engines in this southern Caribbean country.

“We’re grateful to our dealers for their commitment to serving and supporting the global family of Whaler boaters,” said Nick Stickler, president of Boston Whaler. “We thank them for a job well done and look forward to many more years of successful partnership.” www.bostonwhaler.com