New Cats, New Crew at BVI’s Conch Charters

The world of sailing is opening up again as the pandemic dies down. Conch Charters is more than ready with an amazing British Virgin Islands’-based fleet of bareboat and crewed charter yachts. “We have catamarans manufactured by Lagoon, Leopard, Fontaine Pajot, Lucia, and Bali from five cabins to a three-cabin owner’s version. Our newest cat arrivals are a 2021 Leopard 46 and a 2020 Lagoon 42,” says Cindy Chestnut, owner of Conch Charters Ltd, located at the Fort Burt Marina, in Road Town, Tortola.

“In monohulls, we have Jeanneau, Beneteau and Hanse. We just added a 2018 Jeanneau 41 DS.”

Perhaps the most exciting news is sales manager, Rasika Twist, is back in the office after the birth of a baby girl named Sahana in December. The proud dad is Charter Manager, Jeremy Twist.

Conch Charters is a family-run business that will celebrate its 35th anniversary in December 2022. “Our first charter left our docks in December 1987. We have built from the waterline up and currently have a fleet of over 40 yachts and staff of 25,” says Chestnut. “Our personal approach has been and remains as warm as the tropical sunshine.” Conch Charters also offers a yacht management program. conchcharters.com