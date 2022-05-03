Tuesday, May 3, 2022
HomeCharterNew Cats, New Crew at BVI's Conch Charters
CharterBritish Virgin IslandsTortola, British Virgin Islands

New Cats, New Crew at BVI’s Conch Charters

The world of sailing is opening up again as the pandemic dies down, and Conch Charters is more than ready with an amazing British Virgin Islands’-based fleet of bareboat and crewed charter yachts.

Carol_Bareuther
By Carol_Bareuther
0
45
- Advertisement -

The world of sailing is opening up again as the pandemic dies down. Conch Charters is more than ready with an amazing British Virgin Islands’-based fleet of bareboat and crewed charter yachts. “We have catamarans manufactured by Lagoon, Leopard, Fontaine Pajot, Lucia, and Bali from five cabins to a three-cabin owner’s version. Our newest cat arrivals are a 2021 Leopard 46 and a 2020 Lagoon 42,” says Cindy Chestnut, owner of Conch Charters Ltd, located at the Fort Burt Marina, in Road Town, Tortola.

“In monohulls, we have Jeanneau, Beneteau and Hanse. We just added a 2018 Jeanneau 41 DS.”

Perhaps the most exciting news is sales manager, Rasika Twist, is back in the office after the birth of a baby girl named Sahana in December. The proud dad is Charter Manager, Jeremy Twist.

Conch Charters is a family-run business that will celebrate its 35th anniversary in December 2022. “Our first charter left our docks in December 1987. We have built from the waterline up and currently have a fleet of over 40 yachts and staff of 25,” says Chestnut. “Our personal approach has been and remains as warm as the tropical sunshine.” Conch Charters also offers a yacht management program. conchcharters.com

Conch Charters Charter Manager Jeremy Twist with new baby

Post Views: 51
- Advertisement -
Previous articleBoston Whaler Launches Owners Club
Next articleUK Royals Prince William & Kate Try Bahamian Sloop Racing
Carol_Bareuther
Carol_Bareuther
Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisment -

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

Kane Holland on How to Safely Anchor a Boat: The Ultimate Guide
OEA on Rum Review: Vizcaya VXOP – Cuban Formula
Arnaldo Rivera on Puerto Rico Marinas Update
Dennis on Weather Forecasting With a Barometer
Andrew Richardson on The History of the Rule of the Road – Sailing Vessel History
Dan Cairns on Julian Putley Pay Tribute to Thomas John Kershaw
Marilee on The Tender Trap
Charles W Consolvo on 7-Day Charter Itinerary: The British Virgin Islands
Mark Israel on A Caribbean Family Legacy in Island Water World
Margaret Vanderwarn on Beautiful Strange Fish Poisonous or Not!
Susan Jones on The Story Behind Chasing the Horizon
Roger on Fixing to Stay – St. Lucia’s Marine Services

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved