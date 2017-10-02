Balmar Announces Regulator Support for Lithium Batteries

Share

Balmar LLC, the leading manufacturer of onboard DC charging systems for cruising sail and power boats today announced enhanced support for the charging of lithium batteries.

Balmar’s MC-614, MC-624 and MC-612-DUAL smart regulators have all been equipped with an additional standard program specifically designed for LiFePO4 charging. The new standard lithium program is available immediately from Balmar and its distribution partners.

“Balmar regulators have always been capable of charging lithium chemistries through our advanced programming mode, but now we have added a standard program to make it easier for the cruiser to setup a lithium charge profile”, explained Tim Bock, Balmar President. “Simply select the “LFP” program at setup and you are ready to go. Specific details of the new program can be found in the regulator manuals. For customers with existing Max ChargeTM Regulators who are adding LiFePO4 batteries, consult our website or call Balmar Tech Support to learn how to setup an appropriate charge profile.”

Balmar Max ChargeTM Regulators with the lithium program are shipping immediately and are available around the world through its business channel partners. For more information and to locate a Balmar dealer, retail outlet or distribution partner go to www.balmar.net or call +1-800-467-3371.

