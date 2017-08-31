Home » Caribbean » Antigua » Antigua’s Karl James Wins Caribbean Laser Championships

Antigua’s Karl James Wins Caribbean Laser Championships

Antigua’s Karl James

Karl James was this year’s winner of the Caribbean Laser Championships held in Orient Bay, French St. Martin in June. James, who is sponsored by Budget Marine, beat Benoit Maesemaker of St. Barth and fellow countryman Jules Mitchell.

One of the oldest one-design regattas in the Caribbean, this year’s event was wet and wild with winds gusting up to 23 knots.

In Master Class, Jorge Abreu, from the Dominican Republic, edged out former class winner and event organizer Frits Bus. Cindy Brhin from St. Barth won the Radial Class ahead of second place finisher Carson Gifford from the Sint Maarten Yacht Club.

Fourteen boats competed in the championships, which is sponsored by Island Water World marine stores.

Laser Championships presentation (from left): Benoit Maesemaker (2nd), Karl James (1st), Jules Mitchell (3rd) and regatta organizer Frits Bus
