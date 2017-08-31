IGY Marinas Promote Three to Lead Operations in Key Regions

Share

Island Global Yachting Marinas have promoted three company team members. Brian Deher has been promoted to regional director: marina operations and planning, Caribbean and Latin America; Gili Wojnowich has been named regional director: marina operations and planning, United States, Bahamas and South America; and Simon Bryan will serve as regional director: marina operations and planning, Europe.

“It brings me tremendous pleasure to announce our new directors for several important regions around the world,” said Tom Mukamal, CEO of IGY Marinas. “We consider the Caribbean, Latin America, the United States and Europe to be the most fruitful areas of opportunity for our growth strategy, and we are excited to see our success continue to build.”

In other IGY news, The Marina at Yacht Haven Grande are to serve as the official venue for the 2017 U.S.V.I. Charter Yacht Show in St. Thomas. Hosted by the Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association (VIPCA) from November 11th – 14th, the show will feature more than 50 yachts available for charter in the Virgin Islands, a marine trade show, various competitions and more.

“The Marina at Yacht Haven Grande is thrilled to be supporting VIPCA this year during the U.S.V.I. Charter Show,” said Joe Clark, Marina Manager of The Marina at Yacht Haven Grande. “This annual yacht showcase brings together many industry professionals and beyond to our St. Thomas community, and we look forward to welcoming them at our marina facility.”

For information about the show, contact VIPCA’s Executive Director Oriel Blake: [email protected] For information about IGY, visit: IGYMarinas.com

