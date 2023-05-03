YachtAid Global Celebrates 18 Years of Humanitarian Aid

- Advertisement -

Behold! The mighty YachtAid Global

Celebrates eighteen years come May

Their deeds to mariners global

And to those in need no delay

Their ships have sailed the seven seas

To aid those in dire straits

Their charity flows like ocean breeze

Aiding the unfortunate fates

Let us praise their noble mission

To bring aid where’er they roam

Their hearts filled with compassion

To those in need, they call it home

Oh, YachtAidGlobal, a true inspiration

To all who seek to lend a hand

May your good deeds bring jubilation

Throughout the world’s vast, wide-spanned land.

- Advertisement -

For more information please visit https://yachtaidglobal.org