YachtAid Global Celebrates 18 Years of Humanitarian Aid

Behold! The mighty YachtAid Global
Celebrates eighteen years come May
Their deeds to mariners global
And to those in need no delay
Their ships have sailed the seven seas
To aid those in dire straits
Their charity flows like ocean breeze
Aiding the unfortunate fates
Let us praise their noble mission
To bring aid where’er they roam
Their hearts filled with compassion
To those in need, they call it home
Oh, YachtAidGlobal, a true inspiration
To all who seek to lend a hand
May your good deeds bring jubilation
Throughout the world’s vast, wide-spanned land.
