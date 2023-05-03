-->
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Stay in the loop and never miss an update - sign up for our digital newsletter today!
HomeYachtYachtAid Global Celebrates 18 Years of Humanitarian Aid
Yacht

YachtAid Global Celebrates 18 Years of Humanitarian Aid

captain
By captain
0
4
Image Courtesy of YachtAid Global
Image Courtesy of YachtAid Global
- Advertisement -

Behold! The mighty YachtAid Global
Celebrates eighteen years come May
Their deeds to mariners global
And to those in need no delay

Their ships have sailed the seven seas
To aid those in dire straits
Their charity flows like ocean breeze
Aiding the unfortunate fates

- Advertisement -

Let us praise their noble mission
To bring aid where’er they roam
Their hearts filled with compassion
To those in need, they call it home

Oh, YachtAidGlobal, a true inspiration
To all who seek to lend a hand
May your good deeds bring jubilation
Throughout the world’s vast, wide-spanned land.

- Advertisement -

For more information please visit https://yachtaidglobal.org

YachtAid Global Grows Sea Legs in Non-Profit World
In Praise of the Toaster Oven
Karl James – Leading By Example
Post Views: 4
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to ALL AT SEA

So Caribbean, you can almost taste the rum...

Previous article
Living Aboard a Sailboat in the Caribbean: A Cost Analysis
captain
captainhttps://www.allatsea.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

LEOPOLDO ALONSO ESCACENA on Keep On Rolling: Extend the Life of Your Furling Gear
Cloroxbottle on What are the Benefits of a Steel Boat? Why buy?
Keith Vidal on The Truth About Freelance Writing: Why It’s a Fantastic Lifestyle But an Awful Profession.
Fiddler on The Paradox of Yacht Racing
Chris Kennan on The Unsinkable Passions of Sailor Lin Pardey
Chris Kennan on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Jeffrey Neuwirth on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Chris Kennan on Rum Review: Kasama Small Batch — Philippines
John on Saying “NO!”
Klaus Dreher on HIHO History
Jason on Rum Review: Kasama Small Batch — Philippines
Laurie King on The Unsinkable Passions of Sailor Lin Pardey

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved