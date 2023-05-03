-->
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Stay in the loop and never miss an update - sign up for our digital newsletter today!
HomeCaribbeanEssential Sailing Gear for Caribbean Cruising: What to Pack and Why
CaribbeanCruise

Essential Sailing Gear for Caribbean Cruising: What to Pack and Why

captain
By captain
0
3
Orion's flare tube is consumed. Photo by Helen Aitken
Orion's flare tube is consumed
- Advertisement -

The Caribbean is a dream destination for sailors, but packing for a Caribbean cruising trip can be overwhelming. It’s important to have the right gear and equipment to ensure a safe and comfortable journey. In this article, we’ll cover the essential sailing gear for Caribbean cruising and why it’s important.

Provisioning for an Extended Period is Essential

Safety Gear:

  • Life jackets and harnesses
  • Personal locator beacons and emergency position-indicating radio beacons
  • Flares and signaling devices
  • First aid kit and medical supplies

Navigation Tools:

  • GPS and chart plotter
  • Compass
  • Binoculars
  • Navigation charts and guides

Communication Devices:

  • VHF radio
  • Satellite phone
  • Handheld radio

Personal Gear:

  • Sun protection (sunscreen, hats, sunglasses)
  • Waterproof bags and cases
  • Comfortable and durable clothing and footwear
  • Water bottles and hydration systems
  • Snorkeling gear

Product Recommendations:

Having the right gear and equipment is crucial for a successful Caribbean cruising trip. Don’t forget to double-check your gear list before setting sail, and consider investing in quality products that will last for years to come.

- Advertisement -

Remember, safety comes first on the water. Happy sailing!

Clean Your Boat with Natural Products
What to Take on a Charter Boat
Post Views: 3
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to ALL AT SEA

So Caribbean, you can almost taste the rum...

Previous article
YachtAid Global Celebrates 18 Years of Humanitarian Aid
captain
captainhttps://www.allatsea.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

LEOPOLDO ALONSO ESCACENA on Keep On Rolling: Extend the Life of Your Furling Gear
Cloroxbottle on What are the Benefits of a Steel Boat? Why buy?
Keith Vidal on The Truth About Freelance Writing: Why It’s a Fantastic Lifestyle But an Awful Profession.
Fiddler on The Paradox of Yacht Racing
Chris Kennan on The Unsinkable Passions of Sailor Lin Pardey
Chris Kennan on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Jeffrey Neuwirth on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Chris Kennan on Rum Review: Kasama Small Batch — Philippines
John on Saying “NO!”
Klaus Dreher on HIHO History
Jason on Rum Review: Kasama Small Batch — Philippines
Laurie King on The Unsinkable Passions of Sailor Lin Pardey

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved