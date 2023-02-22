Wally Castro Marine Earns Outstanding Sales Award from Boston Whaler

The year 2022 was a very good one for Wally Castro Marine, located at Puerto del Rey, in Fajardo, Puerto Rico. The Boston Whaler dealer earned the first place Outstanding Sales award at the brand’s Regional Dealer Forum held on October 26. What’s more, Wally Castro Marine employee Javier Perello picked up an engraved plaque in recognition of Sales Excellence by an Individual as did Jose Mosquera, who received an award for Top Sales Recognition.

“The sales team has done an outstanding job this year,” says Castro. “The word is teamwork. We have an amazing team that is not only sales, but we also have an excellent service team that supports them. Boston Whaler is a great brand. Customers become family and stay loyal to the brand. As families grow, the Whalers they buy grow too!”

In 2023, Wally Castro Marine will open new offices, a shop, and a service center in western Puerto Rico. In Puerto del Rey, the company is expanding and renovating its service center to offer more services to its customers. The company also keeps enhancing the benefits of membership in the Puerto Rico Boston Whaler Owners Club and offering exclusive events, of which the largest is Christmas in July, in Virgin Gorda, BVI.

Boston Whaler, an Edgewater, FL-based division of Brunswick Corporation, also announced its regional Caribbean runner-ups in Outstanding Sales. These are Performance Boats, with its Caribbean location in Cancun, Mexico, second; Harbour House, in Grand Cayman, third; Corsa Marine, in Trinidad & Tobago, fourth; and Paradise Boat Sales, in Antigua, fifth. www.bostonwhaler.com