ScubaJet Stars in Avatar, You Can Own One Too

Feel like a movie star with a ScubaJet. This battery-powered water-jet system, which can be enjoyed as everything from a swim, snorkel, or dive scooter to an electric-powered motor for a SUP, canoe, or kayak, gained Hollywood notoriety last fall with its debut in Disney’s Avatar 2: The Way of Water.

The road to fame started in 2017 when the team for Canadian filmmaker, James Cameron of Titanic, Aliens and The Terminator fame, reached out to the Austrian-headquartered company to see if it could provide ScubaJets to support the film’s underwater scenes, tells Sabrina Hanneman, co-founder, and chief marketing officer. “We provided our ScubaJets with a custom-made controller. It’s called the ScubaJet jet pack. The actors put these on their backs. They could then trigger the ScubaJet themselves whenever needed.”

Essentially, after the actors completed a stroke and were in the glide phase of the swim, they’d trigger the jet packs, and it would push them forward several feet. At the same time, the actors moved their hips as if they had a tail making the propulsion seem natural. ScubaJet played such a significant role in making the movie’s underwater scenes that the watersport device was listed in the credits.

Beyond filmmaking, ScubaJet is a perfect watersports gadget, says Hanneman. “The Pro model weighs only 6.6 pounds and is 16.5 inches long, meaning it can fit in backpacks and even carry-on luggage due to its smart stackable fly battery. Those who want to go underwater for their own filming can buy a modular mounting system for accessories like the ScubaJet camera mount. In January, we launched a brand-new ScubaJet Performance product line that we think will be an industry game changer.”

ScubaJet models range in cost from just under $1,200 to over $4,000 with accessories. Buyers can order via the company’s website or Caribbean-based dealers such as Blue Ocean Marina, in Carolina, PR. www.scubajet.com