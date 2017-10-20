Walker Bay Boats Launches the Generation Light 11 ft. RIB

Share

Walker Bay Boats will be unveiling the new Generation Light RIB (Generation LTE) at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat show on November 1st. Michael Carroll, Director of Sales and Marketing for Walker Bay Boats said, “As the name suggests this new line is lighter weight than the Generation DLX boats and is designed for customers who want all the luxurious style and performance of a Generation but can only accommodate a lighter tender”. The light weight and hull design means this boat only requires 20 HP to hop up onto a plane, so the price is more affordable. The boat is rated for maximum 30hp.

Lots of Options

There are two versions of the boat available, the Base standard version and a Deluxe (DL) version that includes more classic features from the Generation series. The main difference between these two versions is that the DL has an integrated fuel system, deluxe bow step with backrest cushion, navigational lights and heavy duty stainless steel towing rings, davit lifting eyes and pop-up cleats.

Both versions have the option of different seating configurations with deluxe cushions. The 3-seat option has a pedestal console base and open layout to give more leg room or if you prefer more space in the boat to move around. The 4th seat option which includes two cup holders and a cooler box in the seat beside the console gives more seating and comfort. There are two large dry storage areas for gear, one in the bow and one under the driver seat. Both boats are available in either ORCA CSM® or German Made Heytex® PVC.

With so many options, the Generation 11 LTE fully rigged package price ranges at MSRP from $14,495 – $19,995. For more information come see us at the Ft Lauderdale Boat Show booth # Land 1025-1026 or visit http://www.walkerbay.com/ to find a dealer near you.

The Generation LTE line is expected to expand in early 2018 to include 10 ft. (3.05m) and 12ft. (3.65m) models.

About Walker Bay Boats

For 20 years, Walker Bay® has redefined the benchmark for small boats by combining the perfect balance of performance, aesthetics and engineering. Manufacturing an award-winning line of exceptionally crafted motorboats, sailboats, rowboats, RIBs, inflatable air deck rollups, and inflatable kayaks, Walker Bay® continues to push the boundaries of innovation with boats that are durable, versatile, practical and easy to use. With over 100,000 boats in use, Walker Bay® is available in over 50 countries around the world and can be found on the web at http://www.walkerbay.com/.

