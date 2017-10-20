Suzuki Introduces DF350A 350 HP V6 4-Stroke Outboard

Share

Suzuki Marine announce the arrival of their latest model, the DF350A. At 350 horsepower, this V6 4-stroke is the largest, most powerful outboard Suzuki has built to date. In development for more than three years, it represents a significant milestone in both engineering and design.

“We have put a lot of work into this new outboard and we cannot wait to see how the market responds. We have watched with great interest as boats have gotten bigger, especially the center console market,” said Yasuharu Osawa, Executive General Manager, Global Marine & Power Products Operation, Suzuki Motor Corporation. “Not only that, but we’ve seen an increasing preference for outboards on all kinds of boats that used to be exclusively stern drive or inboard. The time is ripe for this new outboard, and we think you’re going to love it.”

Suzuki’s new flagship model features innovative contra-rotating propellers and other exclusive features.

While contra-rotating propellers are not a new technology, they have never been successfully used on outboard motors until now. The DF350A’s dual propellers provide three key benefits, compact size, increased stability and greater ‘traction’.

By distributing the power of the engine over six blades, instead of just three, the size of the gears and gearcase could be kept to a minimum, which in turn allowed for the design of a sleeker, more hydrodynamic gearcase. Contra-rotating propellers also provide added surface area, for more stability and increased grip underwater. This results in exceptional acceleration, or hole-shot, truer directional propulsion (eliminating steering torque), better than expected top speeds and incredible reverse thrust. Importantly, these benefits are apparent even on heavier boats with full loads of fuel, gear and people.

