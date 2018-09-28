Home » Caribbean » Southern Caribbean » Grenada » Time to register for Island Water World Grenada Sailing Week

Register early for Island Water World Grenada Sailing Week and save $$$$

The good folks at Grenada Sailing Week are offering reduced entry fees to those who register and pay online by 30 November 2018. Instead of US$130, canny sailors pay just US$90, a saving of $40.  

Grenada Sailing Week (27 Jan – 1 Feb 2019) includes four days of coastal racing with a lay day mid-way. Racing includes a mix of windward/leeward courses, and different challenges for each coast. The shifting winds on the west coast call for tactical racing, while the windier south coast offers something more demanding. From hotshot racers to gentlemen sailors and all those in between there is something for everyone. Classes include racer, racer/cruiser 1, racer/cruiser 2, the ever elegant classics and the energetic J24s.

After racing, the fun moves ashore with six nights of parties.

To register online, visit: registration: https://yachtscoring.com/emenu.cfm?eID=5886 Visit their website at: grenadasailingweek.com Find them on Facebook at: GrenadaSailingWeek and Twitter: @grenadasailweek

