CSA publishes FIVE YEAR Caribbean Racing Calendar for 2019-2023

Share

tweet





The Caribbean Sailing Association five year racing calendar is now available. The Caribbean Racing Circuit for 2019 onwards has no less than 19 international events listed including passage racing, offshore, round the rocks, round the cans and, of course, around a number of different islands.

Depending on the boat and your preferences, racing is served up for classics, superyachts, match racing and CSA classes. New for 2019 is the Caribbean Multihull Challenge taking place in St. Maarten from the 8 – 10 February.

The RORC Transatlantic Race which finishes in Grenada kicks off the season and offers racers a great way to make their passage to the Caribbean prior to the main racing season starting. A passage race from Barbados to Antigua in the newly formed Barbados Sailing Week gets boats to Antigua in time for the Superyacht Challenge. The end of season final race is the Antigua to Bermuda Race which is a great way to begin the move north for the summer. Stops at St. Thomas, St. Croix, The British Virgin Islands and St. Barth ensure that regatta options are varied.

For boats who want to get to their summer racing destination quicker, shipping options out of St. Thomas, Antigua, Martinique and St. Maarten will allow competitors time to enjoy the Caribbean season to the fullest before heading off.

A list of international and Caribbean sailing events can be found at: caribbean-sailing.com