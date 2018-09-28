Two Marine Shows This Month – IBEX & FLIBS

Share

A pair of major marine industry shows offers something for everyone this month. IBEX, the International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference, takes place October 2 to 4 at the Tampa Convention Center, in Tampa, FL. FLIBS, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, happens October 31 to November 4, across seven waterfront locations in the event’s namesake city. While both shows have a long-standing formula for success, it’s the ‘what’s new’ that sparks the interest of many attendees.

“What’s most exciting at IBEX this year are all of the different opportunities we have in store for everyone involved,” says Anne Dunbar, show director. “Because IBEX affords an excellent opportunity for visitors and exhibitors to interact with boatbuilding professionals from across the globe in a variety of settings, both on and off the floor, they can truly tailor their experience to fit their needs. We work hard to offer events and educational opportunities that will appeal to the varied interests of people coming to the show, with the goal of ensuring that IBEX is both educational and enjoyable. We are looking forward to another great show.”

Of the several new enhancements to FLIBS this year, one that is sure to get a lot of attention is the redesigned and repositioned main entrance, according to Lana Bernstein, vice president of marketing for Informa U.S. Boat Shows, which operates FLIBS. “Guests will enjoy a more welcoming experience with the new plaza-like design and exhibitors and VIP ticket holders will enjoy the thoughtful layout, which will allow them to more efficiently move in and out of the show.”

For more information, visit IBEX: www.ibexshow.com, or FLIBS: www.flibs.com