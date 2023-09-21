The USVI Charter Yacht Show 2023: An Unmissable Event in the World of Yachting

- Advertisement -

In the scenic backdrop of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, the global yacht charter market is on an unprecedented ascent. Projected to touch U.S. $11.06 billion by 2030, according to Fortuna Business Insights, luxury marine tourism is taking the world by storm. The local economic consequence? A whopping $88 million for the U.S. Virgin Islands’ marine charter industry.

This evolution in the marine industry isn’t merely about big numbers; it’s about images that resonate globally. Enter Mango Media, LLC, crowned as the official media company and Presenting Sponsor of the 2023 USVI Charter Yacht Show by none other than the esteemed Virgin Islands Professional Charter Association (VIPCA). With Mango Media’s breathtaking sea-and-shore photos, videos, print, and digital marketing campaigns, the U.S. Virgin Islands are placed prominently on the world yacht charter map.

USVI: The Yachting Capital

“The U.S. Virgin Islands is not just another spot on the map; it’s where charter yachts and business entrepreneurs converge. The upcoming USVI Charter Yacht Show in November is the place to be for charter brokers, yacht crews, and everyone who is anyone in the industry. Furthermore, come January 2024, we’re all set for the Virgin Islands Boating Exhibition (VIBE.vi),” states an elated Oriel Blake, VIPCA Executive Director.

What’s New? 3D Charter Yacht Photo Tours

Hailing from Yacht Haven Grande, Mango Media is revolutionizing yacht branding. How? By offering state-of-the-art 3D photo tours of yachts and creating custom websites complete with integrated booking platforms.

William Torrillo, owner and designer of Mango Media, expresses his enthusiasm, “The USVI Charter Yacht Show isn’t just another event; it’s a testament to the territory’s potential. After last year’s resounding success, we’re proud to sponsor the 2023 Show and the inaugural VIBE.”

Sneak Peek into the Attractions

Luxury sailing catamarans or large power yachts, the USVI Charter Yacht Show promises diversity. Exhibitors this year feature yachts like Outta Touch, a 105’ Intermarine, and Indulge II, a 90’ Ferretti.

Laurence DeBerry, owner of Indulge II, shares, “After a full year of refurbishing, we’re eager to present Indulge II’s upgrades to the Caribbean charter world.”

Register Now!

Yachts and brokers can register here. “The USVI Charter Yacht Show is the place where yacht charter brokers expand their horizons, from getting to know the crews to keeping up with industry trends,” says Lynne Campbell from Carefree Yacht Charters.

Membership with VIPCA isn’t just about free entry to the Show; it’s about the plethora of year-round benefits that come with it. Brokers can also avail discounted stays at Bluebeard’s Castle using the code ‘VIPCA Yacht Show’.

Our Gratitude to Our Sponsors

Our heartfelt thanks to our generous sponsors, including the USVI Department of Tourism, Yacht Haven Grande, IGY Marinas, Gowrie Group, Parts & Power Ltd., Mango Media, and many others.

Want More Info?

For further details on the USVI Charter Yacht Show, click here. For insights into the Virgin Islands Boating Expo (VIBE), visit vibe.vi. For all VIPCA related information, head over to www.VIPCA.org or drop an email at info@vipca.org or dial (340) 642-0656.