The BVI’s Janet Oliver Inducted into Charter Yachting Hall of Fame

Hard work pays off! Janet Oliver arrived in the British Virgin Islands over 30 years ago and started her career in charter yachting by working aboard the BVI-based boats. On November 5, Oliver, who is now executive director of the Charter Yacht Society of the BVI, was inducted into the Charter Yacht Brokers Association’s (CYBA) Charter Yachting Hall of Fame. The award came after the organization’s annual Fall Charter Yacht Show, held at the Nanny Cay Marina, in Tortola. Oliver organizes both the BVI’s fall and spring charter yacht shows.

“I am truly honored to have been selected as an inductee into CYBA’s Charter Yachting Hall of Fame. A friend of mine includes the following Aristotle quote in her office signature, ‘pleasure in the job puts perfection in the work’. I am one of the lucky ones who can say, I love my job. Since becoming immersed in the crewed charter industry, I have taken great pleasure in supporting crews who help create memories of a lifetime for visitors to the BVI. That support comes in many a form and fashion, but the end goal is always to hear guests say, ‘this vacation exceeded all my expectations’,” says Oliver, who organizes the annual.

Since 2011, 22 yachting professionals have been inducted into the Charter Yachting Hall of Fame. These include the Nicholson Family of Antigua, retired New England charter broker, Lynn Jachney; the BVI’s Philicianno ‘Foxy’ Callwood, MBE; yacht designer and builder Ted Irwin; and Ship-to-Shore cookbook author, Jan Robinson. www.cyba.net, www.crewedyachtsbvi.com

