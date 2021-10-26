The Bahamas’ Walker’s Cay Marina is Open

Actress Jane Fonda, singer Roger Daltrey and football player Roger Staubach have all visited this northernmost Bahamian island, and once again, you can too. While most shoreside facilities including overnight accommodations are still under reconstruction, the marina reopened in July. There’s fuel (diesel and gas), water and electricity, and overnight dockage plus customs services by invitation or appointment. Walker’s Cay’s renovation and reconstruction, though delayed by Hurricane Dorian and COVID-19, has been underway since the island’s purchase in 2018 by Texas businessman, philanthropist and avid yachtsman, Carl Allen. The marina here is one of the only in the northern Bahamas capable of docking superyachts, including Allen’s 164-foot Westport and 180-foot Damen Support Vessel that carries his submarine, seaplane and sports fishing yachts.

“Fishing, snorkeling and diving in and around Walker’s are premiere,” says Henry Deer, director of marketing.

The 100-acre island sits just over 100 nm northeast of West Palm Beach, FL, and on the edge of the Little Bahama Bank. The bank is a bill fisherman and game fisherman’s paradise, home to fishing tournaments in the past and record catches. www.walkerscay.com