Eco-friendly TRAC TEAgel® is specially formulated to naturally remove stubborn onboard odors.

Unlike other products that simply mask odors, TEAgel® harnesses the unique properties of authentic Australian Tea Tree Oil to naturally degrade odor-causing mold, mildew and bacteria, leaving only clean, fresh air behind.

In cold climates, TEAgel is the perfect choice to compliment moisture absorption products during winter storage. Simply place TEAgel under the shrinkwrap, throughout the cabin, in the galley and heads or anywhere else odor from moisture could be an issue. Available in (US) 4, 8 and 16 ounce jars and a convenient US one gallon refill pail. trac-online.com/product/teagel-®

