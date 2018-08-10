Antigua to host Caribbean Dinghy Championship

Share

The Caribbean Sailing Association (CSA) is delighted to announce that the 2018 edition of the Caribbean Dinghy Championship (CDC) will be hosted by the Antigua Yacht Club (AYC), in association with the National Sailing Academy (NSA) in Falmouth Harbour, Antigua. The two-day regatta will take place on October 27th and 28th.

The CDC event is unique in that it provides the opportunity for teams of sailors from island nations in the Caribbean region to compete in a variety of one-design ‘small-boat’ dinghy sailing classes. For 2018, these classes of equipment include the Optimist, the Laser (Radial and Standard) and a brand-new class for the CDC event, the two-person RS Feva.

Each Caribbean island nation wishing to participate is invited to send one team of six sailors to attend the CDC event. Due to limitations on the amount of equipment available, entries for the 2018 CDC event are limited to a total of six teams.

Details can be found at: caribbean-sailing.com

