Only Surviving Tortola Sloop Battered Not Broken

There was good news out of the BVI following Hurricanes Irma and Maria. What is thought to be the only surviving Tortola Sloop, Endeavour II, came through the storms battered but not broken. Endeavor II was built in the backyard of Foxy’s Bar on Jost Van Dyke by the Jost Van Dyke (BVI) Preservation Society. The project was part of a maritime heritage revival program to rekindle sailing traditions. The boat rode out the two storms in her hurricane slip at Village Cay Marina, Tortola. To learn more about Endeavour visit www.jvdps.org or contact [email protected] for details.

