St. Thomas International Regatta set for March 23rd-25th 2018

Organizers of the St. Thomas International Regatta (STIR) say that 2018 event, set for March 23rd to 25th, will take place as scheduled despite damage to the island from Hurricane’s Irma and Maria.

The host, St. Thomas Yacht Club, suffered some damage and the fleet took more than a few dents, but the venue for fantastic round the island races is still very much here. The resilience of regatta organizers, sponsors, volunteers, and club members as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands’ business community, hotel and tourism sectors is strong.

“Never in the 45-year history of STIR has a fall storm, even a major one, interrupted the running of the ‘Crown Jewel of Caribbean Yacht Racing’, and it will not in 2018,” the Club said.

Show your support and be part of our island’s recovery and future by registering now for the Round the Rocks Regatta, March 22nd and St. Thomas International Regatta. For more info or to register online, visit : www.stthomasinternationalregatta.com

