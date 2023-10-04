Remembering Frances David: A Pillar in the Charter Yacht Industry

- Advertisement -

The charter yacht community mourns the loss of one of its stalwarts, Frances David, who passed away on the morning of September 26, 2023. Despite her health setback from a stroke in 2018, Frances’s presence was always impactful. With her classic English wit, she’d throw remarks like “And your point is?” and then flash a reassuring smile, reminding all of her unwavering spirit.

Born in Surrey, Southern England, in 1950, Frances’s passion initially revolved around horses. She is survived by her brother, John Dyer. Upon her arrival in the BVI in 1981, Frances embarked on a journey that would cement her legacy in the Caribbean yacht industry. Initially working as a secretary at Island Gases, Frances soon recognized the need for a ‘Girl Friday’ secretarial service in Road Town, Tortola. This venture was the stepping stone to her establishing Caribbean Connections in 1985, a charter yacht clearinghouse that became an integral part of the flourishing charter industry.

Frances’s contributions to the Charter Yacht Brokers Association (CYBA) were invaluable. She played a pivotal role in setting guidelines for trustworthy charters. Besides her contributions to the charter industry, Frances was also recognized in other spheres. She was among the first trio of women inducted into the Rotary Club of the BVI, eventually rising to its presidency. Her leadership was also evident during her tenure as the Fund Raising Chairman for VISAR and her stint as the president from 1990-1991. Frances’s expertise was further sought as a board member of the BVI Hotel and Commerce Association.

Following the evolution of Caribbean Connections into CharterPort BVI in 2003, Frances’s entrepreneurial spirit led her to inaugurate Shoreside Services. This venture catered to Superyachts across the VI, Windward, and Leeward islands. Frances’s passion for yachting took her to global boat shows from Monaco to the Mediterranean, ensuring she was always in touch with the pulse of the industry.

- Advertisement -

In her professional journey, Frances lived her dream – one filled with travels, luxury yachts, and gourmet experiences. Her absence leaves a void in the yacht charter community, but her legacy remains undiminished. Frances David will forever sail in our memories, leaving behind a wake of inspiration and cherished memories.