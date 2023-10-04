-->
Friday, October 6, 2023
spot_img
HomeCharterRemembering Frances David: A Pillar in the Charter Yacht Industry
CharterTortola, British Virgin Islands

Remembering Frances David: A Pillar in the Charter Yacht Industry

Paul Carrell
By Paul Carrell
0
0
- Advertisement -

The charter yacht community mourns the loss of one of its stalwarts, Frances David, who passed away on the morning of September 26, 2023. Despite her health setback from a stroke in 2018, Frances’s presence was always impactful. With her classic English wit, she’d throw remarks like “And your point is?” and then flash a reassuring smile, reminding all of her unwavering spirit.

Born in Surrey, Southern England, in 1950, Frances’s passion initially revolved around horses. She is survived by her brother, John Dyer. Upon her arrival in the BVI in 1981, Frances embarked on a journey that would cement her legacy in the Caribbean yacht industry. Initially working as a secretary at Island Gases, Frances soon recognized the need for a ‘Girl Friday’ secretarial service in Road Town, Tortola. This venture was the stepping stone to her establishing Caribbean Connections in 1985, a charter yacht clearinghouse that became an integral part of the flourishing charter industry.

- Advertisement -

Frances’s contributions to the Charter Yacht Brokers Association (CYBA) were invaluable. She played a pivotal role in setting guidelines for trustworthy charters. Besides her contributions to the charter industry, Frances was also recognized in other spheres. She was among the first trio of women inducted into the Rotary Club of the BVI, eventually rising to its presidency. Her leadership was also evident during her tenure as the Fund Raising Chairman for VISAR and her stint as the president from 1990-1991. Frances’s expertise was further sought as a board member of the BVI Hotel and Commerce Association.

Following the evolution of Caribbean Connections into CharterPort BVI in 2003, Frances’s entrepreneurial spirit led her to inaugurate Shoreside Services. This venture catered to Superyachts across the VI, Windward, and Leeward islands. Frances’s passion for yachting took her to global boat shows from Monaco to the Mediterranean, ensuring she was always in touch with the pulse of the industry.

- Advertisement -

In her professional journey, Frances lived her dream – one filled with travels, luxury yachts, and gourmet experiences. Her absence leaves a void in the yacht charter community, but her legacy remains undiminished. Frances David will forever sail in our memories, leaving behind a wake of inspiration and cherished memories.

Post Views: 97
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Sailing Through Life: The Story of Robin Pinfold – An Energetic Octogenarian & His Adventurous Journey
Next article
8th Annual Pink Sunset Sail Raises Over $5,500 for Breast Cancer Awareness in St. Maarten
Paul Carrell
Paul Carrell
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Recent Posts

Load more

Recent Comments

Chris Kennan on Licensing Greed in Paradise – Vote with your Keel: Navigating Rising Cruising Clearance Costs in Tonga
Sergio on Licensing Greed in Paradise – Vote with your Keel: Navigating Rising Cruising Clearance Costs in Tonga
Rob Macfarlane on Sir Peter Blake’s CERAMCO – A Legend Sails Home
Derek Mitchell on Chainplate Materials: The Quest for Reliability and Safety in Sailboats
Brian Sweeney on The Seven Words You Can’t Put in a Boat Name
Leigh on Whitewater Boats
Frenchie on To Buy a Boat
Toño Toki on What Swimsuit to Wear on Vacation in the Caribbean?
Bob on How Toilet Seat Cut in Islamorada Came to Be
Joey key on Program for Financing Older Boats – Tips and Suggestions
LEOPOLDO ALONSO ESCACENA on Keep On Rolling: Extend the Life of Your Furling Gear
Cloroxbottle on What are the Benefits of a Steel Boat? Why buy?

EDITOR PICKS

TALKATIVE POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

All At Sea - The Caribbean's Waterfront Community Caribbean Cruising, Sailing, Boating, Fishing and Yachting

Contact us: editor@allatsea.net

FOLLOW US

© Kennan Holdings LLC - All Rights Reserved