8th Annual Pink Sunset Sail Raises Over $5,500 for Breast Cancer Awareness in St. Maarten

Aqua Mania Adventures Raises Funds for Breast Cancer Awareness

October 4, 2023 – Simpson Bay, St. Maarten – Aqua Mania Adventures proudly hosted the 8th annual Pink Sunset Sail on September 30th, 2023, marking the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness month. With over 150 attendees, the event aimed to raise funds and awareness for local foundations.

Achievements of the Pink Sunset Sail

This year, the sail collected $5,527 from ticket sales and a raffle. The proceeds will benefit the Elektralyets and Positive Foundations, organizations that champion breast cancer awareness and early detection in St. Maarten.

Event Highlights and Contributions

150 participants sailed on Aqua Mania’s catamaran, Tango, and Out Island Charter’s Eagle IV. They journeyed on a coastal sail, enjoying raffles with prizes donated by local businesses.

Michele Korteweg, from Aqua Mania Adventures, praised the support and enthusiasm seen at the event, emphasizing local business contributions and the educational potential of the Pink Sunset Sail.

Celebrations and Sponsorships

The Pink Mixer preceded the sail, offering guests drinks and hors d’oeuvres, courtesy of Domino’s, ILTT, Captain D, and La Patrona. Awards were given for the Best Dressed, recognizing creativity in attendees’ outfits.

Korteweg expressed gratitude for the raffle’s success, crediting the immense support of the local community and businesses.

Breast Cancer Awareness Initiatives in October

Throughout October, collaborations between the Positive and Elektralyets Foundation, St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), and other partners will offer free screenings and mammograms, workshops, presentations, and educational resources. The Foundations are also relaunching a screening program for women, aiming to identify early-stage breast abnormalities.

Elektralyets Foundation President, Mercedes” Elektra “van der Waals-Wyatt, highlighted the importance of community engagement and education.

Shelly Alphonso, President of the Positive Foundation, emphasized the vital role of community businesses in supporting breast cancer awareness.

Looking Forward

The 9th Pink Sunset Sail is slated for Saturday, October 5th, 2024, hosted by Aqua Mania Adventures. For more information on their year-round sails and trips, please visit www.stmaarten-activities.com.

The Positive and Elektralyets Foundations have a history of promoting breast cancer awareness since 1998. For more details about their October events, visit www.positivefoundationsxm.com.