Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Record-Breaking Attendance and New Additions Set for 2024 Caribbean Multihull Challenge

By Carol_Bareuther
Credit Laurens Morel Salty Colors
Credit Laurens Morel Salty Colors
It’s a record! The 2023 Caribbean Multihull Challenge (CMC) Race and Rally, held out of St. Maarten, set a participation record up 78% from 18 entries in 2022 to 32 in 2023. Plus, organizers successfully added the CMC Cruising Rally. As a result, the CMC Steering Committee announced in July that it’s adding one more day to the racing and rallying, set next for February 1 to 4, 2024. 

“Our event is growing in size and prestige as word gets out about the competition, the fun, the fellowship, the top-flight regatta management, and the adventure of multihull sailing in the warm waters of the Northeast Caribbean around the beautiful Dutch and French islands,” says Stephen Burzon, the CMC’s volunteer marketing and operations director since its inception in 2019.

Multihulls Multiply in Caribbean Regattas

Looking Back and Looking Ahead: Lessons Learned from the First Annual Caribbean Multihull Challenge

For racers, the new four-day format will see a repeat of the three CSA 1 Trifecta distance races on three separate days, plus one extra day for shorter racing along the south coast of Sint Maarten. Other CSA Racing Classes will see more of the same line-up of courses from 2023 with more racing added on the fourth day.  For Cruising Sailors, the extra day will allow for a day visit to the uninhabited French island of Tintamarre and overnight in Great Bay, then a Friday sail around St. Maarten-St. Martin to the luxury of French-side Anse Marcel, and for Saturday night, a welcoming stay in St. Barth’s, with a sail back to the St. Maarten Yacht Club in Simpson Bay on Sunday, the 4th. Entries received before November 2023 will receive a 10% discount. To register, visit caribbeanmultihullchallenge.com

Carol M. Bareuther, RD, is a St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands based marine writer and registered dietitian.
