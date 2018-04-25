Now’s the Time to Protect Outdoor Fabrics

Share

Modern outdoor fabrics may be tough as nails, but they still need to be protected from dirt, grime, oil, mildew, bird droppings and other environmental contaminates. Iosso Water Repellent forms an invisible shield that safeguards WeatherMAX, Sunbrella and other solution-dyed acrylics, and keeps them looking their best. It’s equally effective on leather, vinyl, canvas, and laminated and coated materials.

Iosso Water Repellent doesn’t darken or leave an oily feel like solvent-based chemicals. Instead, the unique formula mimics the fabric’s original finish, in both look and feel. It contains no silicone, so the material retains all its qualities, even breathability. It’s perfect for awnings, Biminis, covers and shades, enclosures and seating.

Easy to use, the product is applied generously to clean, dry fabric. It can even be soaked in the solution. For additional protection, a second coat can be put on after five minutes. Once it has thoroughly dried for 24 hours, it can be exposed to water.

Thirty-two ounces of concentrate makes two gallons; one gallon of concentrate makes five gallons.

www.iosso.com

