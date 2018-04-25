Centek Gen-Kleen Genset Pollution Control Systems

Share

A Gen-Kleen™ system from leading marine exhaust systems manufacturer Centek Industries integrates with a generator wet exhaust system to remove hydrocarbon pollution (sheen, soot, and unburnt gasoline and diesel fuel) from the exhaust water before it is discharged.

Built to withstand the harsh marine environment, Gen-Kleen systems are available for marine gensets from 5kW and up in two models to accommodate different engine room layouts. The Compact Gen-Kleen (see photo) integrates many of the system components into a single package. A larger Component Gen-Kleen disperses the components throughout the engine compartment as space allows. www.centekindustries.com

