Northrop & Johnson open new office in Monaco

Northrop & Johnson Monaco will provide sales, purchase, new construction, charter retail and charter management services to clients in Monaco and the surrounding areas. Northrop & Johnson Managing Director Europe Michael Payne will head up the team in the Monaco office.

“We’re delighted to now have a base in Monaco,” says Payne. “We are hopeful that our presence in this yachting hot spot will bolster our regional and global recognition and allow us continue the impressive growth that the company has enjoyed throughout the past few years.”

Northrop & Johnson COO Daniel Ziriakus said Monaco was a huge next step and they we’re excited to open this office and to officially be a part of the lively yachting scene in Monaco and the surrounding area.

“Michael Payne is assembling an impressive team of renowned sales and charter brokers who will begin working with us in the coming weeks. We will be fully operational by the end of February 2018,” Ziriakus said.

Positioned on Avenue d’Ostende, overlooking Port Hercule, Northrop & Johnson Monaco is located in the Le Beau Rivage building — a prime location in the principality.

For more information, Email [email protected] or call +377 977 72720

