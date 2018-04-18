RMK Merrill-Stevens: Classic Facility Gets State-of-Art Makeover 

Share

The 132-year-old RMK Merrill-Stevens shipyard, located minutes from downtown Miami and on the Miami River, is undergoing a restoration to its former glory with a twist. That is, this full-service facility will soon be capable of refitting and repairing today’s modern superyachts and vessels thanks to the investment of US $25 million for a complete state-of-the-art infrastructure renewal.

“The yachting industry in South Florida is growing and the yachts are getting bigger, thus the yard required modernization to accommodate the needs of the new age of yachting,” explains Aaron Leatherwood, president and chief executive officer. “New state-of-the-art facilities will include all new docks and shore services including a variety of power supplies. A new 2700-ton shiplift will haul vessels up to about 225-feet and a new 100-ton travelift will accommodate vessels less than about 85-feet. Thus, the north and south yards combined will have the capability to haul nearly anything up to about 225-feet, accommodating the needs of near coastal and ocean-going yachts, commercial vessels and military craft such as the South Florida based US Coast Guard cutter fleet.”

A soft opening is planned for the fourth quarter of 2018, with RMK Merrill-Stevens fully operational in 2019. www.rmkmerrill-stevens.com

