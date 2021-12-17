New Leopard 46 Makes its debut in 2022

The latest generation of Leopard Powercats (PC) splashes in Cape Town this fall and then makes its world debut at the 2022 Miami International Boat Show, February 16-20. After that, the new cat will be available by appointment for sea trials. The Leopard 46 PC is the second catamaran in the new generation of Leopard Powercats and is preceded by the Leopard 53 PC, named Multihull of the Year in 2020. The Leopard 46 PC was designed with one goal in mind: it must provide pure comfort and performance compared to the best of its competitors.

“The Leopard 46 PC is the ideal motor yacht for cruising the Caribbean Sea, with an expansive flybridge, aft cockpit, and forward lounge. The places to relax outside and enjoy a rum drink are endless aboard this boat,” says Katie Baker, marketing manager for yacht sales, at Leopard Catamarans, The Moorings and Sunsail, in Dania Beach, FL.

The Leopard 46 PC was conceived as a stand-alone design, and not as a spinoff of existing sailboats. This enabled the company to make its most notable upgrade, separate engine rooms, which are completely sealed off from the living space. All major systems are housed in the engine rooms with excellent access to engines and systems. The 46 PC comes in a three or four-cabin layout. The three-cabin owner’s version provides an at-home feel with a large walk-in closet and a double vanity.

Leopard Catamarans are built by South African builder, Robertson and Caine. In addition to private ownership, the Leopard 46 PC will soon be available for charter at The Moorings’ British Virgin Islands’ base. The PC can also be purchased through The Moorings charter yacht ownership program. www.leopardcatamarans.com, www.moorings.com, www.mooringsyachtownership.com