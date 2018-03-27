New Compact Tecniq LED Fixture Delivers Massive Light

Share

Lighting a deck or cockpit space provides safety and security, but too often LED fixtures are large and expensive. Guaranteed for life, TecNiq’s new compact D30 Surface Mounted Load Light provides 2,000 lumens of bright white LED light, illuminating 150sq.ft. from a height of 10ft, at an affordable price.

Balancing power and illumination area is key with any lighting solution and the D30 delivers. Its 64° by 51° beam angle brightens a space 12.5ft W x 12ft D from 10ft off the deck. Matched with its powerful 2,000 lumen output, it’s more than ample for even the darkest, moonless nights.

IP68 rated, the D30 is completely dust and waterproof. Its rugged aluminum heat sink housing is powder-coated black for years of attractive service in extreme marine environments. The LED light fixture includes a form-fitting TPE gasket that’s UV- and chemical-resistant. Ideal for both recreational and commercial applications, it has a maximum draw of only 1.3–1.9 amps.

The D30 has a small footprint so will fit almost anywhere. It’s 7.4” L x 1.62” W x 1.76” H and mounts easily with two screws on 6.375” centers. www.tecniqinc.com

