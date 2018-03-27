Marine Diesel Basics by Dennison Berwick

Share

tweet





If you only carry one book on diesel maintenance then make sure it’s this book. Plain speaking, easy to understand and lavishly illustrated with simple but accurate drawings on each page, this one-stop reference book is a terrific read even if you’re engine purrs and you never need the wisdom contained therein. A book to instill confidence before you start swinging wrenches and skinning your knuckles or reaching for a voltmeter to delve into the wonders of charging systems and battery connections. Comes complete with lists of the tools and supplies required for each task and a simple guide to help you schedule maintenance.

Part of a new series by the author, Marine Diesel Basics is available as an eBook or paperback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like this: Like Loading...