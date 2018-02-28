Home » Charter » The Moorings and Sunsail now operating from new charter base in French St. Martin

Gary Brown Charter, St. Maarten / St. Martin Leave a comment

Marina Fort Louis, Marigot, French St. Martin. Simpson Bay Lagoon can be seen on the left. Photo: OceanMedia
Marina Fort Louis, Marigot, French St. Martin. Simpson Bay Lagoon can be seen on the left. Photo: OceanMedia

The Moorings and Sunsail reopened operations in St. Martin in February, just four months after the Caribbean’s record-breaking hurricane activity and just in time for the sold-out St. Maarten Heineken Regatta. Both brands are operating from their new charter base location at Marina Fort Louis, in the island’s French capital of Marigot, which will house a diverse fleet of monohulls, sailing catamarans, and powerboats.

“Nothing could have prepared us for the devastation that September’s hurricanes brought to St. Martin,” said Josie Tucci, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to invite charterers back to one of our most popular destinations, and from a brand new base location in a world-class marina.” www.moorings.com / www.sunsail.com

