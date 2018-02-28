Home » Sail » Saint Croix International Regatta is back!

Saint Croix International Regatta is back!

Gary Brown Sail, St. Croix, US Virgin Islands

Having suffered damage to infrastructure thanks to the storms of September 2017 there was some doubt as to whether the regatta would go ahead. But, like many islands, St. Croix were having none of it and worked extremely hard to put on their regatta. And this one is special as it marks the regatta’s 25th anniversary.

In a candid comment, a spokesperson for the regatta told All At Sea that “our docks look almost like those in the picture!”

The event takes place March 9th -11th. Entry is just $150 and there’s the skippers weight in Cruzan Rum for the winners of Spinnaker, Non-spinnaker, and Rhodes 19!

More info from: https://yachtscoring.com/emenu.cfm?eID=4366
& https://stcroixyachtclub.wildapricot.org/event-2573986

