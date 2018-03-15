Metal Shark Adds Custom-Configurable Pilot Boats

Share

They have over 500 boats in the recreational, passenger, military and law enforcement markets under their build belts. Now Metal Shark Boats, the government/commercial entity of Gravois Aluminum Boats, LLC, has its sights set on the pilot boat market with the construction of two such vessels earmarked for delivery in 2018. More specifically, the company is building 45-foot and 64-foot Defiant Pilot Boats for the U.S. Virgin Islands Port Authority at its Jeanerette, Louisiana, facility and for the Brazos Pilots Association of Freeport, Texas at its nearby Franklin facility, respectively.

“These pilot boats combine proven hulls with crew friendly features that improve safety and efficiency, and they’re now available for pilot organizations throughout the region,” says Carl Wegener, vice president of commercial sales.

Metal Shark’s Defiant-class pilot boats are custom configured, from the type and location of platforms and rails, to various kinds of propulsion and fendering systems, to address the unique challenges and demands of each pilot group’s operating environment. www.metalsharkboats.com.

