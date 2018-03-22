Saint Thomas Yacht Club wins in favorite yachting bar contest

Share

The St. Thomas Yacht Club was named Wight Vodka’s favorite yachting bar in the Caribbean, the accolade comes as the club gears up for the 45th St. Thomas International Regatta (STIR) March 23-25.

“It’s an honor to have received this recognition, especially as the club is still recovering after the effects of hurricanes Irma and Maria,” said regatta director Bill Canfield.

The yacht club, located beachfront in Cowpet Bay, won the annual contest in a special category to recognize bars that were hard hit by the hurricanes of last fall. Regatta info: stthomasinternationalregatta.com

