Grenada Bluewater Sailing Offers Part Virtual, Part In-Person Sailing Courses

It’s the best of both worlds! Grenada Bluewater Sailing, a St. George’s Grenada-based RYA Training Center that offers a soup to nuts of courses from theory to practical sailing, has created a flexible way for students to maximize their time with virtual classroom courses that can be completed before traveling to Grenada or in on-island accommodations during COVID-quarantine.

“We wanted to add value to the time students have to spend in the 7-day mandatory quarantine on arrival,” says Polly Charles, marketing and communications manager. “Pre-COVID, many students would take 5- or 7-day theory course in the classroom with us, before their practical sail training charters. Hence, virtual theory courses seemed like the perfect solution to time spent in a hotel. We deliver the course support materials to the students’ quarantine facility when they arrive and tutor them through the course using Skype or Zoom. We also offer completely online theory courses for those who wish to start studying before arriving in Grenada.”

The following courses are offered either as virtual quarantine-based or fully online courses: RYA Essential Navigation and Seamanship, RYA Day Skipper Theory, and RYA Coastal Skipper/Yachtmaster Offshore Theory.

The summer months are a perfect time to visit Grenada for sailing courses and charters. Weather and sea conditions are ideal, says Charles. “As the summer season develops, regarding traveling during the pandemic, we will stay flexible in our bookings and scheduling. We changed our booking terms and refund conditions to give our students peace of mind in case of cancellation due to COVID-19 issues.” www.grenadabluewatersailing.com